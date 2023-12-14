Iowa hip-hop “MAXED OUT!” in 2023

We doubled, no, tripled down on hip-hop coverage at IPR this year, not just to celebrate the genre’s 50th anniversary, but also to highlight the artists that will drive hip-hop into its hundredth year. The words of Biggie Smalls were bouncing around my brain for months following my fistbump with GZA in The Englert green room (I never thought that hip-hop would take me that far)... not to mention when I nerded out with McKinley Dixon about his work with Sean Price, Guilty Simpson and Pink Siifu. And, we caught up with Ginuwine in the cab of his trailer at My Waterloo Days to dish about his viral Lovers & Friends tumble (“I’m not tripping at all”), his friendship with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Missy Elliott and letting the “young cats” do their thing.

In Iowa, these cats look like Faze10, a 22-year-old Des Moines rapper, who shined on GnarlyJevy’s latest effort Sorry It Didn’t Work Out, my selection for Iowa hip-hop album of the year. Also Imma, another 20-something outta DSM, whose deep voice and dulcet tones soften his harsh lyricism. For those, like me, with a soft spot for collectives, T.K.O. and Trap Garage Mafia, both from Cedar Rapids, and artists representing Honorroll Records and U.V.T. in Des Moines, all made indelible marks this year.

Lucius Pham / IPR GnarlyJevy celebrated the release of his album Sorry It Didn't Work Out with a P!NK PARTY.

Song of the year:

“Read Ur Mind” by GnarlyJevy off the album Sorry It Didn’t Work Out

It’s nearly impossible to pick a number one off GnarlyJevy’s latest album Sorry It Didn’t Work Out. The project dropped in mid-June, following a sweaty Friday night “P!nk Party” where strawberry-colored attendees moshed to headbangers, like “GRANDMA," "MAXED OUT! (feat. Faze)” and “TODAY!,” and gyrated their hips to “Goodness Sakes” and Jevy’s hypnotic, tropicana track “Need Sum1 (feat. Samuel Shabazz).”

One of Des Moines’ most talented rappers-who-can-also-sing, GnarlyJevy and his latest project even veer into the realm of pop with tracks like “Love Being Lonely” (“Been up lately, and I been drinking / I been smoking, and I been thinking / Tell me what I’m supposed to do / When I’m not around you”) and “Up All Night" (feat. JOE BROWN).

Ultimately, “Read Ur Mind” rises to the top: incessantly catchy, yet forlorn, like when Drake gets it right. Its chorus is peak Gnarly… “What you do with your time when we ain’t spending time, can you just keep that sh-t to yourself? / I be f-cking these hoes like I ain’t got a soul just so I can feel good to myself / I be popping these pills, on pills, on pills, for real, I thought it would help / I can read between the lines, but I can’t read your mind.”

Albums/EPs of the year 2023:

Edge Life

Life On The Run by Foe Dottts

Released in early January of 2023, Foe Dottt's album Life On The Run set the bar high. Fans of Icewear Vezzo’s flow and Drakeo the Ruler’s sound will love everything about this project, including tracks “Livin Jus 2 Die,” “Chris Rocc” and “Rockstar Lyfe" (feat. 64Cityy).

Affinity

Loading… Please Wait by Ahzia

Big year for Iowa City’s Ahzia, who not only got to open for Wu-Tang legend GZA at The Englert in August, but also unveiled music from the EP he dropped just days earlier. Best tracks include “Mellow Man Anthem,” "Trial & Error" and "Protect the Child" (feat. FVNTVNV).

Lucius Pham / IPR Faze and GnarlyJevy shared the mic for "MAXED OUT!" at Gnarly's mid-July P!NK PARTY.

Sorry It Didn’t Work Out by GnarlyJevy

Adrenaline, love and loneliness – that’s the gist of GnarlyJevy’s latest project, featuring JOE BROWN, ZZZAY, Faze10 and Detroit artist Samuel Shabazz –– a frequent collaborator of Veeze and Babyface Ray. Don't sleep on "Love Being Lonely," "GRANDMA" or "Goodness Sakes."

80/35: FlySpace perform "Need Racks" and "Met Gala"

FlySpace III by FlyLife, Sqvce

This third installment of the FlySpace trilogy came easy to the U.V.T. standouts, despite some big technical issues. “Forever P,” "100K,” “Talkin’ To” and "Need Racks" will live on amongst the stars, alongside FlyLife and Space's respective solo tracks "Rubi Rose" and "WTF."

The Big Lebowskiii

The Big Lebowskiii: The Story of Eastside Jesus by Teller Bank$

Teller Bank$’ self-produced album White People Stole My House, released in late 2023, was obviously a contender for this spot, but then I wouldn’t get to rave about nationally-recognized Des Moines painter B. Robert Moore and his scratchy, well-worn rendering of Jeff Bridges, AKA “The Dude,” sitting on a toilet. Tracks “Knights of The Round,” “Shell Cases,” “Baker’s Pan” and “(blue)” are highlights, but every song on The Big Lebowskiii is golden. Even its grimest track “Tombstone” has a soft glow about it.

UnoUp6 - Just Work (Shot by Borgology)

Him Duncan by UnoUp6

Fans of Chicago-style bars and LA-style basketball have got some new UnoUp6 tracks to add to the warm-up playlist. Highlights include "Tanya Son (Crash Out)," "Fan Duel" and "Just Work" (Official Song). The U.V.T. member also shared that Free Loud 2 is on the way, saying "I'm just letting my pen go no holds barred."

Legible & Tay Yung - Duffle (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

Addicts In The Attic by Legible, Tay Yung

Butter-smooth underground from the 319, featuring guest artists Dtay 2x and Jayg. Legible and Tay Yung's Addicts In The Attic is a dark and syrupy statement piece from a strong musical pairing, coming for uninspired rappers on “Inspiration,” and even sharing cooking advice on “Dodi”: “I throw the chicken and marsala in a saucepan / rappers aren’t authentic and generic call em off brand." Legible also dropped the single "TEETH!" this year, featuring Vitamjn and social media star Scumbag Dad.

Clear Yo Mind (Intro)

Dead Feelingz by MG Moeski

If you, too, can’t get enough of Moeski’s paradiddle flow, this five-song EP is just the treat you’re looking for. Check out "Tales Of A Young Black Father," "If I Die Tonight" and "We Back (Sck Nello)." This year, Moeski also dropped the aptly-named EP AutoTune Moeski, featuring the song "Party Girls Need Love Too."

Rising to the Top

4 What It’s Worth by Dominic Harrington

Very strong solo EP from one of U.V.T.'s most tight-lipped performers, a follow-up to his 2020 debut EP Wish You Were Here. One couldn't ask for a stronger opening track than "Rising to the Top," with its funky bass-line bouncing against Dom's old-school sensibilities. 4 What It's Worth also boasts the Sade-sampling track "Heartbreak Hotel," Dom and That Honorroll KID's lament "Consistent" and the silky smooth love song "Ride for You."

Book Of Ryhmes

I Don’t Bother A Soul by Juliano Dock

After Alias, Juliano Dock’s deeply personal third album released in December of 2021, I almost forgot how much this man loves video games. Here to remind you to put another quarter in the arcade machine is Trappa Juli and his nostalgia-laden, fourth full-length, I Don’t Bother A Soul, produced by Larry Davis. Take an eight-bit journey with tracks “Continue” and “Off White Checks" (feat. Sqvce), the latter of which is a flagrant sample of Masato Nakamura’s classic theme to SEGA’s 1991 game Sonic the Hedgehog, complete with coin splashes and screeching sneakers. Another fun flip here is “Running Up Hill" (feat. Ace Forgiato) where the gruffest rapper in U.V.T. winds up singing to the tune of Kate Bush. Dock is at his strongest when collaborating with Dbl Drgn partner Bagz Marley on “Pass The Sticks.”

Jamie Stockholm Aka DRXCULV - FOLLOW THE LEADER

BLACKSHOEINC VOL 1 by Blackshoe Inc.

Promising compilation tape from the boys in Blackshoe, who have been grinding in the live event space all year. Their showcases, which often have bills ten plus artists long, have popped up at Lefty’s Live Music and The Fremont in Des Moines, and will hopefully continue growing. Featuring Des Moines artists DRXCULV, Dirt Nasty Beats, DJ HEARTFATHER, Sunless Realms, Chino Vivid, XMajin, Chunk and Imma, plus songs "LUSH" (feat. Imma, DRXCULV & XMajin) and "KING ARTHUR" (feat. Chino Vivid & DRXCULV).

bufford da bison

T.K.O. Tapes: Vol. 2.5 by T.K.O.

The Cedar Rapids collective T.K.O. dropped two great tapes this year. And while “Boom Bap” and “F-ck The Game” off T.K.O. Tapes: Vol. 2 deserve special recognition, Vol. 2.5 (released in mid-August) was even more fun. It’s just guys being guys on this Lion King 1½-type project, with ensemble joints like “Let it be,” “Sumsh-t” and “After Party.” Vol. 2.5’s first track “bufford da bison” packs the weightiest punch of all.

backden..

You Shoulda Saved It!, Vol. 01 by Borg..

Imagine holding your memories, photos and journals in the palm of your hand… and then dropping it. That’s the thesis of Borg..’s future pop debut EP You Shoulda Saved It!, Vol. 01, a digital look at the frenetic and brief life of a long lost SD card. This four-song sonic experiment includes the songs “maxbet..," “lightwork..,” "bear.." and "backden." It’s a quick and meticulous first musical effort from the prolific central Iowa video director/editor behind too many classics to count. But here’s a few: “Deadman Walking” by Teller Bank$, “Guap” by $penny and “Laker Purp” by UnoUp6.

sakari

bad news by Sqvce

Not since 2018’s long story short has Space gone at it alone. On bad news, Space takes his girl out to sushi (sakari) and puts her on a plane to LA ("racks on me"). If Space wore collars, he'd pop-em up on "envy me/paper up": "If you wanna be like me just keep it P / Imma show your ass some sh-t you won't believe." Physical copies of the tape include "WTF" off FlySpace III and Space's untouchable "Caitlin Clark Freestyle."

No Way

Sorry 4 My Absence by Subect1ne

Just in time for roadtrip playlist season, Subject1ne dropped "Player Hate," one of the best songs of the summer, as well as its album Sorry 4 My Absence. "No Way," "Handle Business" and "Watch Out" decorate this six-track collection.



Singles of 2023:

“Feds Knocking” by Trap Garage Mafia

“Isabel Marant” by Coi Leray, produced by RocketBoyOtto, 64MothKing off the EP Blue Moon

“B2K (B-TCH2.)” by CeeRob

“Areeveli” by Aree Love

“FashionNova” by Imma

“My Baby” by PettyAssPunkin

“Damier” by Ace Forgiato off the album T.G.I.F.

“Jealousy” by Sight Lives, Rome Oliver

“Bonnets & Durags” by That Honorroll Kid off the album KID PICASSO

“Rising to the Top” by Dominic Harrington off the album 4 What it's Worth

“Dsm to La” by May Star

“Anger” by Dessy X off the album 5 Realms of Grief

“Player Hate” by Subjec1ne off the album Sorry 4 My Absence

“Pull This Glock” by AshyMeat

“I’m Chill” by Chill Mac off the album None Chiller

“Benny & Wes” by Teller Bank$, Rent Money off the album White People Stole My House

“Queso (feat. Tdagod)” by Monk

“Girls I Trust” by DRXCULV off the album SUBURBAN NIGH+MARE

“Party On Venus (bonus Track)” by xco$mox off the EP A Space Odyssey

“We Back (Sck Nello)” by MG Moeski