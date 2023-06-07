30A Songwriters Sessions: Side Pony

When Alice Wallace and Caitlin Cannon met in 2018 during a songwriter's workshop in Nashville, there was a creative spark.

Though the two artists operate in different sonic lanes, Wallace and Cannon found that their combination of classic '70s country and modern Americana created something totally unique. They formed Side Pony, and with some of Nashville's finest session players, they released their debut album, Lucky Break, in 2021.

In this session, Side Pony show off their powerhouse country style, akin to artists like Dolly Parton, The Highwomen and The Chicks.

And thanks to WMOT in Nashville for recording these sessions during the 30A Songwriters Festival in Florida, an annual event that brings together almost 200 songwriters to perform in the Florida sun along the Emerald Coast each January.

