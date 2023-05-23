© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
30A Songwriters Sessions: Eddie 9V

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
Published May 23, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT

Next up in our showcase from the 30A Songwriters Festival: a performance from blues, roots and soul musician Eddie 9 Volt.

Based in Atlanta, Eddie's an old soul with a young heart, and he takes inspiration from guitar legend Freddie King. His latest album, 2023's Capricorn, is named for the legendary studio in Macon, where it was recorded. In this session, you'll hear live performances from that album, recorded by WMOT at the festival in January. Plus, a cut from his 2021 album, Little Black Flies.

Stephen Kallao
