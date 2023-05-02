Here are the 2023 Tony Nominations announced so far this morning

The 2023 Tony Award nominations are being presented this morning by Lea Michele — former Glee star and the woman who transformed the Funny Girl revival into a hit — and Myles Frost, who won the Tony last year for portraying Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical.

We're updating the list as they're being announced.

The awards are scheduled to be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ on June 11, 2023.

Best Musical

&Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Musical Revival

Bob Fosse's Dancin'

Camelot

Into the Woods

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Play Revival

A Doll's House

The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Topdog/Underdog

Best Leading Actress of a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Leading Actress of a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Leading Actor of a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian D'Arcy James, Into The Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Leading Actor of a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

