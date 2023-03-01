Entries We Love: Dalaine, 'Start To Heal'

Hometown: Bellevue, Wash.

Pairs well with: A cabin trip with a fire pit for roasting marshmallows and deep talks; healing

Washington singer-songwriter Dalaine's 2023 Contest entry is an ode to the power of healing. Dalaine warms the room with her gentle but striking voice: " 'Cause I've done the battle and the warring with myself / When I'm back in the saddle you know I'll be gunning for more," she sings. The song itself is going through an uphill battle as it starts off slow and melodic but rises in volume and power halfway through as the strings get louder, the drums beat harder and Dalaine dominates the room with her passionate vocals.

