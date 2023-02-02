© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
91.7 KSUI (Iowa City) HD services are down

LISTEN: James McMurtry Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week From Our "Love" Special

Iowa Public Radio | By Adam Harris
Published February 2, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST
james_mcmurtry_3.jpg
Brian Blauser/ Mountain Stage
/
Mountain Stage
James McMurtry and his band live on Mountain Stage

This week's episode touches on that greatest of subjects- love. We approach the topic in four parts, with performances by Robert Cray Band, Rhiannon Giddens, Adia Victoria, Emmylou Harris and more.

As love slowly fills the air, Mountain Stage is heading into February with a very special episode, hosted by Kathy Mattea and curated by our artistic director Larry Groce, with help from the Mountain Stage team of producers Jeff Shirley, John Inghram and Patrick Stephens. The show is presented in four parts: “Isn’t Love Great,” “You Get It All,” “The Same Love That Makes You Laugh”, and “I Know Love Is All I Need.”

Our Song of the Week is the narrative love song “Canola Fields” by journeyman songwriter James McMurtry, who sings about “Cashing in on a 30-year crush/You can’t be young and do that.”

James McMurtry-Canola Fields, Live on Mountain Stage
james_mcmurtry_5.jpg

“Canola Fields” is the opening track of McMurtry’s acclaimed New West release The Horses and the Hounds.

We’ll also hear performances by the likes of Los Lobos (“Luz De Mi Vida”), Joy Oladokun (“If You Got a Problem”), Emmylou Harris (“Love Hurts”), Joan Osborne (“Brokedown Palace”), Rhiannon Giddens (“Black is the Color”), and many others.

Check out the playlist and listen on one of these public radio stations starting Friday, February 3.

Be on the look-out because this special episode drops as a podcast on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday February 14.

Tags
Mountain Stage
Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
See stories by Adam Harris