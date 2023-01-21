The DOJ searched Biden's home and found more classified documents

Officials from the Department of Justice searched President Biden's Wilmington, Del. residence for more than 12 hours on Friday and found some additional classified documents, Bob Bauer, Biden's personal attorney, said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Some of the documents date back to Biden's time as a a senator, while others were from his time as vice president, Bauer said. The DOJ also took some handwritten notes for further review, he said.

It's the latest in a series of disclosures that has raised questions about Biden's handling of classified material, and comes after the White House had said that searches of Biden's residence had been complete.

Biden has been defiant about the issue, telling reporters on Thursday that he has "no regrets" about how he and his team have handled the discovery and disclosure of classified documents from his time as vice president during Obama administration.

"I think you're going to find there's nothing there," Biden told reporters in his first public comments since the Justice Department assigned a special counsel to investigate how classified documents ended up in Biden's private residence and a former office.

Bauer said Biden's team "offered to provide prompt access" to his home to search for potential material after previously finding some documents there. They went through "personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades" he said and "took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry."

That included "six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials," some of which dated back to Biden's time in the Senate, Bauer said. The DOJ also took some "personally handwritten notes" from Biden's time as vice president.

The search began at about 945 a.m. ET and ended about 1030 p.m. ET, and "covered all working, living and storage spaces in the home," he said. Representatives of Biden's personal legal team and the White House Counsel's office were there.

Biden is spending the weekend in Rehoboth, Del. at a home he owns in the beachside town.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.