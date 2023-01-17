© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
91.7 KSUI (Iowa City) HD services are down

Sylo, 'October'

By Kara Frame
Published January 17, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST

With a voice that melts over each track, Sylo's new blanket EP ranges from a simple interlude with acoustic guitar and vocals to a song that features strings — a first for the R&B artist's sound. On "October," Sylo effortlessly transitions from quiet melody to hushed falsetto, keeping up with the cadence of muted drums and guitar. It's a brief introduction to everything there is to love about Sylo — his music feels like a refuge of cozy moments you can bask in.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNPR Music
Kara Frame
Kara Frame is a video producer for NPR and pursues personal projects in her free time. She most often produces for NPR's explainer series, "Let's Talk: Big Stories, Told Simply." She's crafted stories about housing segregation in Baltimore, MD; motherhood in a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece; and food deserts in Washington, DC. Frame enjoys a break from the news when filming the Tiny Desk Concerts.