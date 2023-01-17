Sylo, 'October'

With a voice that melts over each track, Sylo's new blanket EP ranges from a simple interlude with acoustic guitar and vocals to a song that features strings — a first for the R&B artist's sound. On "October," Sylo effortlessly transitions from quiet melody to hushed falsetto, keeping up with the cadence of muted drums and guitar. It's a brief introduction to everything there is to love about Sylo — his music feels like a refuge of cozy moments you can bask in.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.