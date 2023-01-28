© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Under the Golden Dome hosted by John Pemble
Expanding private school funding

By John Pemble
Published January 28, 2023 at 4:03 AM CST
Iowa's Capitol in the evening during the third week of the 2023 legislative session.

A proposal allocating more public money to private schools has its day in both chambers. Gov. Kim Reynolds is placing a high priority on a bill that provides more state funding for students to attend private schools. Democrats say the plan has the potential to hurt public schools and that private schools can reject potential new students. But Republicans say public education is a one size fits all approach and families should have the option to have state funding to send their children to a private school.

