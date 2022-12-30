Friday, December 30th, 2022

The fire at Marengo’s C6-Zero facility may be out. But there’s still some question over who will pay damages and for the clean-up. In the nearly six months since Iowa launched 988, advocates say call volume to the new easy to remember suicide prevention hotline has doubled. Just a few months after completing one expansion in Clinton, Nestle Purina PetCare has announced another. This week the company said it’ll build a warehouse that'll create 15 more jobs. Plus, another invasive species of carp in North America has established itself in the Mississippi River basin.

