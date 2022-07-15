Insert corny pun here

© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Published July 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
Corn is something Iowans are pretty familiar with — drive in any direction and, chances are, you'll find some before too long. But what about growing corn on a smaller scale? That can be something totally different. Vegetable production specialist Ajay Nair joins guest host Tony Sarabia to share tips on navigating backyard maize.

  • Ajay Nair | Iowa State University Extension horticulturist and vegetable production specialist

Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
