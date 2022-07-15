Insert corny pun here

Corn is something Iowans are pretty familiar with — drive in any direction and, chances are, you'll find some before too long. But what about growing corn on a smaller scale? That can be something totally different. Vegetable production specialist Ajay Nair joins guest host Tony Sarabia to share tips on navigating backyard maize.

Ajay Nair | Iowa State University Extension horticulturist and vegetable production specialist

