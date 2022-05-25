© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Under the Golden Dome hosted by John Pemble
Under the Golden Dome

Return and adjourn

Published May 25, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
03222022-Iowa_Capitol-016-3x2-1080.jpg
John Pemble / IPR
/
Iowa's Capitol during a rainy spring evening.

The 2022 Iowa legislative session ends after many weeks of little to no activity in the House or Senate. During a busy two days, final budget bills are approved. Most come revised from the Senate including the education appropriation that funds the public universities. Also a number of policy bills are eligible for the governor to consider, including one changing Iowa’s four decade old can and bottle redemption law. One of the final bills, known as the “standings bill” includes a section that removes the open enrollment deadline for Iowa’s public schools.

Tags

2022 2022 Legislative Session
John Pemble
John Pemble is a reporter for IPR
See stories by John Pemble