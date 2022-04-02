© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Under the Golden Dome

Disagreement between the House and Senate

Published April 2, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT
Iowa's flag flapping near the gold dome of Iowa's Capitol.

Proposals about public schools pass in the Senate and House requiring online publishing of curriculums. Private schools are exempt from doing the same. Unlike the House version, the Senate’s includes millions of dollars in scholarships for students attending private schools. One Republican says this is necessary after accusing some public schools of promoting a “leftist agenda.” And the House passes a budget with no increase to the regents universities’ general fund. But the bill does propose appropriating $12 million for new scholarships.

John Pemble
John Pemble is a reporter for IPR
