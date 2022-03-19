© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Under the Golden Dome

First Department of Corrections budget and striking bills

Published March 19, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT
02232022-Iowa_Capitol-013-3x2-1080.jpg
John Pemble / IPR
/
The top of Iowa's Capitol dome at dusk.

The Department of Corrections director lays out the condition of the prisons to a committee that determines its annual budget. The House reduces one budget item, makes it up with money from a previous fiscal year, then allocates 7 million new dollars for fiscal year 2023. The House passes a bill allowing midwifery to be licensed in Iowa, but the bill is derailed in a Senate committee. And a bill changing how Iowa’s four decades old container redemption system operates advances from a subcommittee. It would collect millions of dollars in unclaimed deposits, but when coming to the full committee an entirely different version of the bill advances.

2022 2022 Legislative Session
