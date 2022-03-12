Changing confirmation, time, and property tax notifications

A bill removing Senate confirmation for some of the governor’s appointees advances. Confirmation for those exempt appointees is still possible if 26 senators want it, but the 18 Democrats in the Senate say it isn’t fair. A bill that would overturn an Iowa Supreme Court ruling about police searching garbage without a warrant passes in the Senate. As it comes to a House committee, the bill’s potential to become a law that stays on the books is in question. There’s a proposal that would require the state to send everyone a letter calculating how much or less their property taxes would be under local government budget proposals. And a bipartisan bill that would change Iowa to Daylight Saving Time year-round clears the House.