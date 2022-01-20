© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa Book Club

When you were born matters less than you think

Published January 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
The Silent Generation, the Boomers, Gen Xers, Millenials and GenZ ... we seem to think the generation a person is born into can tell us a lot about that person. But author and Gen Xer Bobby Duffy disagrees. In this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, host Charity Nebbe talks with Duffy about his book, "The Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think.”

Guest:

  • Bobby Duffy, author of "The Generation Myth: Why When You're Born Matters Less Than You Think"

