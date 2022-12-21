© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Jerusalem Truth

By Jerusalem Truth
Published December 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST
Doechii
Chris Parsons
/
Courtesy of the artist
Doechii

Every song on this list served as a conduit to the angst, euphoria, confusion, joy and chaos of the lives I lived this year. If you let Spotify tell it, I am an "adventurer," constantly on the lookout for new artists, but more than that, I am drawn to creators that pour themselves earnestly into their music, committing wholeheartedly to feeling. This list is unranked but definitely curated to take you through the journey that was 2022. More than anything, this list feels like catharsis. Enjoy the ride.

Top 10 Songs of 2022

▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

• Beyoncé, "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM"
• Obongjayar, "Message in a Hammer"
• Megan Thee Stallion, "Plan B"
• Lizzo, "The Sign"
• Doechii, "Crazy"
• GloRilla & Hitkidd, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)"
• Jamila Woods, "Boundaries"
• Gystere feat. esperanza spalding, "Sacred Grounds"
• PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas, "Be Like Water"
• Hiatus Kaiyote, "Get Sun (Georgia Anne Muldrow Remix)"

Jerusalem Truth
Jerusalem Truth is a storyteller, wordsmith, and multi-hyphenate artist. She is currently the Production Assistant for Louder than a Riot, NPR's premier hip-hop podcast, unpacking and highlighting the people that create the Culture. When not collaborating there, she is a freelance audio creator, using audio, video and word to explore the intricacies of popular culture, coming of age, and what it means to be Black in America.