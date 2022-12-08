Listen: The War And Treaty Have The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week - "Lover's Game"

This week’s broadcast features the powerful soul-rock of The War And Treaty, 2022 Americana Music Association’s Duo/Group of the Year. Michael and Tanya bring along their elite band and songs from their new EPBlank Page.

We also hear a rousing performance from The Nth Power, an all-star trio of musicians who came together in New Orleans that includes female powerhouse Nikki Glaspie on drums and vocals, bassist Nate Edgar, and singer and guitarist Nick Cassarino. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s horn-laden rockers The Commonheart make their Mountain Stage debut, and we’ll also hear live performances from violinist and songwriter Deni Bonet and some endearing indie-pop from The A’s.

They’re all in live performance with our guest host Larry Groce starting Friday Dec. 9 on on these stations.

Our Song of the Week is The War And Treaty’s “Lover’s Game,” a soulful rocker with a retro style that brings to mind the glory days of Ike & Tina Turner. Hear the song below, and be sure to join us for the broadcast to hear the band’s entire set.

The War And Treaty-Lover's Game, live on Mountain Stage Listen • 3:11

Click here to see the playlist and be sure to sign up for our newsletter so you can make plans to be a part of our live radio audience in person.