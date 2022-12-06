© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

H.C. McEntire, 'New View'

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published December 6, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST

Every October, those of us in the Northern Hemisphere are treated to a "hunter's moon." Also called the sanguine moon, the full moon in October is thought to connote optimism in the face of difficulty. This celestial phenomenon serves as the central allegory of "New View" by H.C. McEntire, a song that evokes the winsome austerity of autumn via understated instrumentation reverberating with a warmth and sonic expansiveness reminiscent of Daniel Lanois' Acadie.

McEntire's translucent, lilting voice is as golden and full as the moon of which she sings. Lyrically, she bonds the lunar and seasonal theme to a poetic meditation on inviting love despite the risk (assurance?) of heartbreak: "Bless me and beg me / I'm willing to lose / Catch me and wreck me / I'll take more of you / In the high hunter's moon."

Copyright 2022 WNCW

Tags
NPR Music
Joe Kendrick