Listen: Paul Kelly Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week from 2017

This week’s archive special was recorded in October of 2017 at The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston, W.Va. We’ll hear performances from mainstay alt-rockers Drive-By Truckers, who brought songs from their politically charged release of the period, American Band. One of Australia’s preeminent songwriters Paul Kelly returns to Mountain Stage for the sixth time, with songs from his album Life is Fine. Plus we hear an intimate set from Jessica Lea Mayfield, the impassioned vocals and songs of James Maddock, plus Swedish indie-rocker Daniel Norgren. They’re all in live performance on this week’s Archive Special episode of Mountain Stage, heard on these stations starting Friday, Dec. 1.

It's been said that Paul Kelly’s songs “dig deep into Australia: how it feels, looks, tastes, sounds.” Our Song of the Week, "Rising Moon" from his 2017 performance on Mountain Stage, exemplifies Kelly’s powerful ways with melody and showcases the accompanying vocals of Vika and Linda Bull.

Paul Kelly-Rising Moon, live on Mountain Stage (2017) Paul Kelly performs his song "Rising Moon" on Mountain Stage in 2017.

In addition to three recent themed compilations of his catalog, Kelly's latest, Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train, is a 22-song double album that ranges from rousing rock songs to traditional hymns and carols and an Irish folk ballad set on Christmas morning.

Hear Kelly’s whole set plus performances by Drive-By Truckers, Jessica Lea Mayfield, James Maddock and Daniel Norgren, on this week’s archive special of Mountain Stage on these NPR stations.