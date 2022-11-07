© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Svaneborg Kardyb, 'Over Tage'

By Kara Frame
Published November 7, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST

The title track from Svaneborg Kardyb's Over Tage gives the listener a glimpse of the Danish jazz duo's evolving sound. "Over Tage" starts with percussion from Jonas Kardyb, setting up the driving force that keeps the energy flowing for the entire song. On Wurlizter, synth and piano, Nikolaj Svaneborg adds a series of melodies that dance around each other creating a space to enjoy each one separately as much as together. The album, released Friday, is grounded in the same roots as previous music — influenced by the duo's surroundings and loved ones, and tucked away in the Danish countryside.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNPR Music
Kara Frame
Kara Frame is a video producer for NPR and pursues personal projects in her free time. She most often produces for NPR's explainer series, "Let's Talk: Big Stories, Told Simply." She's crafted stories about housing segregation in Baltimore, MD; motherhood in a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece; and food deserts in Washington, DC. Frame enjoys a break from the news when filming the Tiny Desk Concerts.