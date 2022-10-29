© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Your Halloween plans may need to change thanks to scary weather predictions

By Giulia Heyward
Published October 29, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT
Heavy rain and thunderstorms could literally dampen trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Meteorologists are predicting that some drought-stricken parts of the U.S. will see this weather all weekend and into the holiday on Monday.

The Pacific Northwest, Ohio Valley and parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic parts of the U.S. are expected to have some sort of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley could see flash floods, and parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are now under a tornado watch.

The rainfall in Mississippi is "much needed" after drought-like conditions over the past couple months, according to Joanne Dulin, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi.

"We didn't have a whole lot of rain this summer like we typically see," she tells NPR. "We haven't seen a whole lot of rainfall. For Jackson at least, for this month, we're about two and a half inches below what we would normally have."

Trick-or-treaters in some cities, like Nashville, may need to consider waiting until Halloween Day because of a weather system that is moving across that region.

"The rain should be moving out late Sunday night," says Scott Unger, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Nashville. "But trick-or-treating looks really good on Monday."

Unger added that other Southern states, like Alabama and Georgia, could see thunderstorms on Sunday before the weather system travels north and hits the Northeast.

In the meanwhile, clear skies in cities like Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, will become overcast on Sunday, with a possible chance of rain on Monday, according to Kyle Pallozzi, a National Weather Service meteorologist in the area.

"During the day on Monday, it'll be cloudy for most of the days, and a few showers around," he tells NPR. "It won't be washout, but you'll see rain showers here and there."

Giulia Heyward
Giulia Heyward is a weekend reporter for Digital News, based out of New York. She previously covered education and other national news as a reporting fellow at The New York Times and as the national education reporter at Capital B News. She interned for POLITICO, where she covered criminal justice reform in Florida, and CNN, as a writer for the trends & culture team. Her work has also been published in The Atlantic, HuffPost and The New Republic.