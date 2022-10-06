Listen: Dustbowl Revival Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Our new fall season of Mountain Stage continues this week with live performances from mini-roots orchestra Dustbowl Revival, plus Canadian folk duo Fortunate Ones, storyteller and songsmith Cary Morin, blues singer and guitarist Seth Walker, and Ireland’s Susan O’Neill. Join us this week on our NPR Music affiliates to hear the entire show.

Los Angeles-based mini-roots orchestra Dustbowl Revival made their first appearance on Mountain Stage, bringing along songs from throughout their career, including our Song of the Week, “Let It Go.” The track originally appeared on the band's 2020 album Is It You, Is It Me.

