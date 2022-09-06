Horse Lords, 'Mess Mend'

It seems the equinic quartet Horse Lords has elevated its captivating rhythmic pocket worlds to new heights: With the single "Mend Mess," from the upcoming Comradely Objects, the group's steadfast repetition is still there, but with a sharper lock on its interplay – Owen Gardner and Max Eilbacher's microtonal guitars and electronics dance around each other with constantly shifting phrases and fragments, while Sam Haberman and Andrew Bernstein build an unceasing wall of percussion, keeping everything in check.

Copyright 2022 WYSO