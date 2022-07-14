© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen: Todd Snider's 'Can't Complain' Is Our Song Of The Week From Mountain Stage

Iowa Public Radio | By Adam Harris
Published July 14, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT
Todd Snider, 2021 (2)
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Todd Snider appears on this week's broadcast of Mountain Stage, hitting airwaves starting July 15.

This week's encore broadcast of Mountain Stage with host Kathy Mattea features performances from the alternative poet laureate Todd Snider, the returning Kathleen Edwards, powerful Irish duo Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill, modern acoustic blues from Sunny War, and female fronted pop trio The Accidentals. Join us on your favorite public radio station starting Friday, July 15. Check out the playlist here.

It's always a special occasion when Todd Snider makes an appearance, so it's no wonder he's been invited on the show 16 times since 1995. In his most recent performance, he opens with one of his classics, "Can't Complain," which we're sharing here as our Song of the Week.

Todd Snider-Can't Complain, live on Mountain Stage 2021
Todd Snider performs "Can't Complain" from Mountain Stage, recorded in 2021
Todd Snider, 2021

We are also treated to a few numbers from Snider’s recent release, First Agnostic Church of Hope And Wonder. We hear from the reemerging Kathleen Edwards, who released her long awaited latest, Total Freedom, last year and is heard this week on Mountain Stage for the first time since 2013.

Ireland’s Mick Flannery is back with us for his second appearance, accompanied by one of his home-country’s rising stars, vocalist Susan O’Neill. The duo performs a set of songs from their story-cycle album, In the Game. Rounding out the show will be some modern blues with a classic sound from Sunny War and the string-heavy arrangements of modern pop trio The Accidentals.

Finale Song
1 of 6  — finale, 10/22/2021
Artists join Kathy Mattea for the finale song on the episode airing October 22 on NPR Music stations.
Brian Blauser
Kathleen Edwards, 2021
2 of 6  — Kathleen Edwards, 2021
Kathleen Edwards performing on Mountain Stage in 2021.
Brian Blauser
Sunny War, 2021
3 of 6  — Sunny War, 2021
Sunny War performing on Mountain Stage. Hear this episode on NPR Music stations starting October 22.
Brian Blauser
Susan O'Neill performs along with Mick Flannery on this week's broadcast of Mountain Stage, starting October 22.
4 of 6  — Susan O'Neill, 2021
Susan O'Neill performs along with Mick Flannery on this week's broadcast of Mountain Stage, starting October 22.
Brian Blauser
The Accidentals performing on Mountain Stage
5 of 6  — The Accidentals
The Accidentals performing on Mountain Stage. Hear this episode starting October 22 on our NPR Music affiliates.
Brian Blauser
Todd Snider, 2021
6 of 6  — Todd Snider, 2021
Todd Snider performing on Mountain Stage. Hear this episode starting October, 22.
Brian Blauser

Join us starting Friday, July 15 on one of these NPR Music stations, and be sure you’re subscribed to our podcast so you never miss a note.

Tags

Mountain Stage
Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
See stories by Adam Harris