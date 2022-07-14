Listen: Todd Snider's 'Can't Complain' Is Our Song Of The Week From Mountain Stage

This week's encore broadcast of Mountain Stage with host Kathy Mattea features performances from the alternative poet laureate Todd Snider, the returning Kathleen Edwards, powerful Irish duo Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill, modern acoustic blues from Sunny War, and female fronted pop trio The Accidentals. Join us on your favorite public radio station starting Friday, July 15. Check out the playlist here.

It's always a special occasion when Todd Snider makes an appearance, so it's no wonder he's been invited on the show 16 times since 1995. In his most recent performance, he opens with one of his classics, "Can't Complain," which we're sharing here as our Song of the Week.

Todd Snider-Can't Complain, live on Mountain Stage 2021 Todd Snider performs "Can't Complain" from Mountain Stage, recorded in 2021 Listen • 3:03

We are also treated to a few numbers from Snider’s recent release, First Agnostic Church of Hope And Wonder. We hear from the reemerging Kathleen Edwards, who released her long awaited latest, Total Freedom, last year and is heard this week on Mountain Stage for the first time since 2013.

Ireland’s Mick Flannery is back with us for his second appearance, accompanied by one of his home-country’s rising stars, vocalist Susan O’Neill. The duo performs a set of songs from their story-cycle album, In the Game. Rounding out the show will be some modern blues with a classic sound from Sunny War and the string-heavy arrangements of modern pop trio The Accidentals.

1 of 6 — finale, 10/22/2021 Artists join Kathy Mattea for the finale song on the episode airing October 22 on NPR Music stations. Brian Blauser 2 of 6 — Kathleen Edwards, 2021 Kathleen Edwards performing on Mountain Stage in 2021. Brian Blauser 3 of 6 — Sunny War, 2021 Sunny War performing on Mountain Stage. Hear this episode on NPR Music stations starting October 22. Brian Blauser 4 of 6 — Susan O'Neill, 2021 Susan O'Neill performs along with Mick Flannery on this week's broadcast of Mountain Stage, starting October 22. Brian Blauser 5 of 6 — The Accidentals The Accidentals performing on Mountain Stage. Hear this episode starting October 22 on our NPR Music affiliates. Brian Blauser 6 of 6 — Todd Snider, 2021 Todd Snider performing on Mountain Stage. Hear this episode starting October, 22. Brian Blauser

