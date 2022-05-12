Listen: Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week Comes From Bassist John Inghram - "Palisades"

This week’s episode features performances from Canadian songwriter and activist Sarah Harmer, who has her first new album in 10 years out now. We also hear from Ohio based country folk artist Arlo McKinley, a fun acoustic performance from Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle, bassist and songwriter John Inghram performs a set with his band, plus emerging Austin-based songwriter Taylor Rae. Join us this week one of these stations and be sure to subscribe to our podcast so you never miss a note.

John Inghram - Pallisades, live on Mountain Stage Listen • 4:28

Our song of the Week is by bassist, songwriter and vocalist John Inghram, who has appeared on Mountain Stage alongside several artists over the years, but he steps out as the front man of his own band on this week’s show. John’s self-titled debut album, due for release Friday May 13, features the single “Palisades,” which we've chosen as our Song of the Week.

Joining Inghram is joined by guitarist Bud Carroll, drummer Andrew Gillum and keyboardist Brad Goodall.

1 of 5 — Arlo McKinley_by Chris Morris (4).JPG Chris Morris 2 of 5 — Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle_by Chris Morris (3).JPG Chris Morris 3 of 5 — John Inghram_by Chris Morris (3).JPG Chris Morris 4 of 5 — Sarah Harmer_by Chris Morris (3).JPG Chris Morris 5 of 5 — Taylor Rae_by Chris Morris (5).JPG Chris Morris

