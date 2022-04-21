Listen: Joan Osborne has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week, "Shake Your Hips"

Eight-time Grammy nominee Joan Osborne returns to Mountain Stage for the ninth time on this week’s broadcast. Osborne is known as a great song interpreter, putting her unique touch on the songs of Bob Dylan, Allen Touissaint, and The Grateful Dead to name just a few. Her latest album on her Womanly Hips label, Radio Waves, features in-studio radio performances from throughout her career. Osborne joined us to perform songs from that new release, including her groove-heavy version of Slim Harpo’s “Shake Your Hips,” which we’ve chosen as our Song of the Week.

Joan Osborne - "Shake Your Hips" live on Mountain Stage Joan Osborne performing "Shake Your Hips" live on Mountain Stage Listen • 4:12

Elsewhere on this week’s episode we hear from songwriter and singer Griffin House, modern alt-country ring-leaders Abby Hamilton and 49 Winchester, and the driven rock sound of Dave Hause & the Mermaid. Check out the entire episode when it hits our NPR Music stations starting Friday, April 15, and be sure to subscribe to our podcast so you never miss a note.