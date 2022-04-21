Listen: Joan Osborne has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week, "Shake Your Hips"
Eight-time Grammy nominee Joan Osborne returns to Mountain Stage for the ninth time on this week’s broadcast. Osborne is known as a great song interpreter, putting her unique touch on the songs of Bob Dylan, Allen Touissaint, and The Grateful Dead to name just a few. Her latest album on her Womanly Hips label, Radio Waves, features in-studio radio performances from throughout her career. Osborne joined us to perform songs from that new release, including her groove-heavy version of Slim Harpo’s “Shake Your Hips,” which we’ve chosen as our Song of the Week.
Elsewhere on this week’s episode we hear from songwriter and singer Griffin House, modern alt-country ring-leaders Abby Hamilton and 49 Winchester, and the driven rock sound of Dave Hause & the Mermaid. Check out the entire episode when it hits our NPR Music stations starting Friday, April 15, and be sure to subscribe to our podcast so you never miss a note.