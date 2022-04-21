© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Listen: Joan Osborne has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week, "Shake Your Hips"

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published April 21, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT
Joan Osborne - 2022
Chris Morris
/
Mountain Stage
Joan Osborne performing on Mountain Stage. Hear her set on this week's broadcast.

Eight-time Grammy nominee Joan Osborne returns to Mountain Stage for the ninth time on this week’s broadcast. Osborne is known as a great song interpreter, putting her unique touch on the songs of Bob Dylan, Allen Touissaint, and The Grateful Dead to name just a few. Her latest album on her Womanly Hips label, Radio Waves, features in-studio radio performances from throughout her career. Osborne joined us to perform songs from that new release, including her groove-heavy version of Slim Harpo’s “Shake Your Hips,” which we’ve chosen as our Song of the Week.

Joan Osborne - "Shake Your Hips" live on Mountain Stage
Joan Osborne performing "Shake Your Hips" live on Mountain Stage

Elsewhere on this week’s episode we hear from songwriter and singer Griffin House, modern alt-country ring-leaders Abby Hamilton and 49 Winchester, and the driven rock sound of Dave Hause & the Mermaid. Check out the entire episode when it hits our NPR Music stations starting Friday, April 15, and be sure to subscribe to our podcast so you never miss a note.

1 of 5  — Lido Pimienta performing on Mountain Stage
Lido Pimienta performing on Mountain Stage. This episode hits airwaves starting Friday, April 15
Chris Morris
2 of 5  — Beppe Gambetta, live on Mountain Stage
Italian guitarist, singer and songwriter Beppe Gambetta performs on Mountain Stage this week.
Chris Morris
3 of 5  — Chris Haddox, live on Mountain Stage
Morgantown based singer and songwriter and professor Chris Haddox performs songs from his debut album on this week's episode of Mountain Stage, starting April 15.
Chris Morris
4 of 5  — Philip B. Price on Mountain Stage
Songwriter Philip B. Price, who writes and sings for the alt-pop band Winterpills, returns to Mountain Stage on this week's episode, starting April 15.
Chris Morris
5 of 5  — Janis Ian and Kathy on Mountain Stage
Janis Ian finishes her set while host Kathy Mattea applauds the folk icon.
Chris Morris

Mountain Stage
Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
