What's happening in Jerusalem

By Ailsa Chang,
Linah MohammadJonaki Mehta
Published April 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks The Washington Post's Jerusalem's bureau chief Steve Hendrix about the violence in Jerusalem.

Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Linah Mohammad
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.