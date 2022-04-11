Sylo, 'Millions'

On "Millions," Sylo's light vocals and soft vibrato float above a gently strummed guitar; the song feels so much like summer that it offers comfort on a cold spring day. Dreamy harmonies add to its ethereal quality, bubbling with dopamine. The Toronto-based R&B artist's lyrics reinforce the feeling: "Illuminate all the pain / It's the chase / Get away to sunny days." This is the song to keep on repeat whether you're fantasizing of warmer days or hoping the cold never leaves.

