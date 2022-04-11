© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Sylo, 'Millions'

By Kara Frame
Published April 11, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT

On "Millions," Sylo's light vocals and soft vibrato float above a gently strummed guitar; the song feels so much like summer that it offers comfort on a cold spring day. Dreamy harmonies add to its ethereal quality, bubbling with dopamine. The Toronto-based R&B artist's lyrics reinforce the feeling: "Illuminate all the pain / It's the chase / Get away to sunny days." This is the song to keep on repeat whether you're fantasizing of warmer days or hoping the cold never leaves.

Kara Frame
Kara Frame is a video producer for NPR and pursues personal projects in her free time. She most often produces for NPR's explainer series, "Let's Talk: Big Stories, Told Simply." She's crafted stories about housing segregation in Baltimore, MD; motherhood in a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece; and food deserts in Washington, DC. Frame enjoys a break from the news when filming the Tiny Desk Concerts.