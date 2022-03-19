© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Andy Shauf, 'Jacob Rose'

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published March 19, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT

Andy Shauf has an uncanny ability to create characters. His subjects, full of depth and relatability, are ripe for exploring the human condition both large and small. In "Jacob Rose," the titular fellow lets curiosity get the best of him, and thoughts about the potential uses of kitchen knives lead to predictable injury. Shauf's embarrassed Rose represents all of us who possess seemingly innocent ideas that go just a little too far, until we're back to reality, nursing our figurative (or literal) wounds looking for a better excuse than, "I got hurt stabbing the backyard."

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad and volunteering at WYSO. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and fills in for Niki Dakota on Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.