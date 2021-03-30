Bonus Episode: That Tree

Encouraged by a friend to treat his iPhone like a camera, Mark Hirsch stopped to photograph a tree he’d driven past for 19 years. This unsuspecting Bur oak in a Wisconsin cornfield became the catalyst for a transformative social media project and later, a photo book.

In this bonus episode, Charity Nebbe talks with Mark Hirsch, photographer and author of “That Tree: An iPhone Photo Journal Documenting a Year in the Life of a Lonely Bur Oak,” about slowing down, challenging the bounds of storytelling and inspiring oneself.