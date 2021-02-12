© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa Book Club

Bonus Episode: Poetry, Race And Understanding

Published February 12, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST
On the Talk of Iowa Book Club, we read extraordinary books and we also have some extraordinary guests. On this bonus episode, we talk with two-time expert reader Caleb Rainey. Rainey is a poet and spoken word performer who performs under the name, “The Negro Artist.” He published his first poetry collection, “Look, Black Boy” in 2019. His poems are written for two audiences and in many ways, they capture the complications of growing up Black in the Midwest.

