Bonus Episode: Poetry, Race And Understanding

On the Talk of Iowa Book Club, we read extraordinary books and we also have some extraordinary guests. On this bonus episode, we talk with two-time expert reader Caleb Rainey. Rainey is a poet and spoken word performer who performs under the name, “The Negro Artist.” He published his first poetry collection, “Look, Black Boy” in 2019. His poems are written for two audiences and in many ways, they capture the complications of growing up Black in the Midwest.