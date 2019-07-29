Scenes From The Last Days Of RAGBRAI 2019
A greeting committee welcomes riders into Salem, IA - the day 6 meeting town. From right to left: Juanita Savely, Rhonda Gholson, Vicki Potter, Linda Lampe
Madeleine King
Riders pull into the day 6 meeting town.
Madeleine King
Ben Kieffer uploads audio for "Bike Shorts," IPR's RAGBRAI podcast, from the road.
Ben Kieffer
Day 6 of RAGBRAI ends along the Mississippi river in Burlington, IA.
Madeleine King
Members of the NPR team stayed the night at the childhood home of the conservationist and author Aldo Leopold along the Mississippi river.
Madeleine King
The final day of RAGBRAI gives riders a mix of even terrain and heavy winds.
Madeleine King
Ben Kieffer has a "sit down" with team Kybo.
Ben Kieffer
Riders take a break to cool down on day 7.
Madeleine King
Riders decide whether to stop and cool down in Donnellson, IA or head towards the finish line on day 7.
Madeleine King
Beth Howard, Pie Ambassador and the last person to live in the American Gothic house, brings pie to the NPR team.
Madeleine King
Riders seek shade, and goats, in the meeting town of Donnellson, IA on day 7.
Madeleine King
The last meeting town of RAGBRAI 2019, Donnellson, IA, has a long history of bringing in crowds.
Madeleine King
The final meeting town of RAGBRAI 2019 welcomes riders.
Madeleine King
NPR's Richard Harris and IPR's Ben Kieffer 'toast' each other with pie outside the No Pie Refused bus final day of RAGBRAI.
Ben Kieffer
All last week, IPR's Ben Kieffer was riding across the state with Team No Pie Refused on RAGBRAI. Click through for a photo diary of the second half of the week by Ben and Team NPR's Sag Wagon Driver Madeleine King.