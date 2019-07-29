© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Scenes From The Last Days Of RAGBRAI 2019

Iowa Public Radio | By Madeleine King
Published July 29, 2019 at 9:38 AM CDT
20190726-day_6_0.jpg
1 of 16
A greeting committee welcomes riders into Salem, IA - the day 6 meeting town. From right to left: Juanita Savely, Rhonda Gholson, Vicki Potter, Linda Lampe
Madeleine King
20190726-day_6-4.jpg
2 of 16
Riders pull into the day 6 meeting town.
Madeleine King
EANJ_LmUcAAg69X.jpg
3 of 16
Ben Kieffer uploads audio for "Bike Shorts," IPR's RAGBRAI podcast, from the road.
Ben Kieffer
20190726-day_6-5.jpg
4 of 16
Day 6 of RAGBRAI ends along the Mississippi river in Burlington, IA.
Madeleine King
20190726-day_6-6.jpg
5 of 16
Members of the NPR team stayed the night at the childhood home of the conservationist and author Aldo Leopold along the Mississippi river.
Madeleine King
20190727-day_7.jpg
6 of 16
The final day of RAGBRAI gives riders a mix of even terrain and heavy winds.
Madeleine King
EAbeS7UWkAAKmpT.jpg
7 of 16
Ben Kieffer has a "sit down" with team Kybo.
Ben Kieffer
20190727-day_7-10.jpg
8 of 16
The final day of RAGBRAI gives riders a mix of even terrain and heavy winds.
Madeleine King
20190727-day_7-1.jpg
9 of 16
Riders take a break to cool down on day 7.
Madeleine King
20190727-day_7-3.jpg
10 of 16
Riders decide whether to stop and cool down in Donnellson, IA or head towards the finish line on day 7.
Madeleine King
20190727-day_7-11.jpg
11 of 16
Beth Howard, Pie Ambassador and the last person to live in the American Gothic house, brings pie to the NPR team.
Madeleine King
20190727-day_7-12.jpg
12 of 16
Beth Howard, Pie Ambassador and the last person to live in the American Gothic house, brings pie to the NPR team.
Madeleine King
20190727-day_7-13.jpg
13 of 16
Riders seek shade, and goats, in the meeting town of Donnellson, IA on day 7.
Madeleine King
20190727-day_7-14.jpg
14 of 16
The last meeting town of RAGBRAI 2019, Donnellson, IA, has a long history of bringing in crowds.
Madeleine King
20190727-day_7-15.jpg
15 of 16
The final meeting town of RAGBRAI 2019 welcomes riders.
Madeleine King
EAkAtTeWwAAOFuc.jpg
16 of 16
NPR's Richard Harris and IPR's Ben Kieffer 'toast' each other with pie outside the No Pie Refused bus final day of RAGBRAI.
Ben Kieffer

All last week, IPR's Ben Kieffer was riding across the state with Team No Pie Refused on RAGBRAI. Click through for a photo diary of the second half of the week by Ben and Team NPR's Sag Wagon Driver Madeleine King. 

Madeleine King
As the newsletter product coordinator, Madeleine (she/her) manages and writes for Iowa Public Radio’s newsletter portfolio, including The Daily Digest and Political Sense.
