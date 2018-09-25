© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
New Mix: Jeff Tweedy, Allen Tate, Charly Bliss, Bad Moves, More

By Marissa Lorusso,
Bob Boilen
Published September 25, 2018 at 1:13 PM CDT
Clockwise from left: Wilco front man Jeff Tweedy, Bad Moves, Yowler and Charly Bliss.
On this edition of All Songs Considered, we lean toward contemplative songs with fuzzy guitars. NPR Music's Marissa Lorusso and I premiere new music from Jeff Tweedy. His new album Warm looks at life as it nears that moment when the great piano labeled "death" is about to drop from the sky. The band Charly Bliss writes its first love song, Allen Tate takes a second break from San Fermin to make an inward-looking track of self-reflection, Bad Moves thoughtfully steps between adulthood and youth and Saint Sister lights up an ethereal harp driven tune. Also: We are joined by intern Kristy Guilbault to hear Yowler yowl.

In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
