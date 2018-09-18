© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
The Best Of AMERICANAFEST 2018

By Bob Boilen,
Jewly HightAnn Powers
Published September 18, 2018 at 12:57 PM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: William Prince, The Milk Carton Kids, Lula Wiles, Amythyst Kiah
AMERICANAFEST just ended and we're back from Nashville with 10 thrilling tunes for you. The artists are, for the most part, emerging musicians who tackle this diverse genre from all angles.

Defining Americana isn't easy. At the festival, there were musicians from all around the world. Some were rooted in blues, jazz, boogie rock, bluegrass, soul, gospel, comedy, country, Tejano and much more.

The Milk Carton Kids opened the 17th annual Americana Honors & Awards Show at the Ryman Auditorium with an original number we're exclusively premiering today. Their dry wit, reminiscent of 1960s Smothers Brothers parodies, pokes fun at the genre.

A folk song with no discernible chorus
Bluegrass waltzes and Civil War stories
Zydeco, Tejano, original, traditional
An old-time string band, clothing is conditional
An R&B cover with pedal steel on it
I guess that's Americana

NPR Music's Ann Powers, Jewly Hight and I spent the past week trying to hear as many of the 500 bands in the 40 or so venues around town as possible. Listen and find out what we discovered and what we'd love to pass along. - Bob Boilen

