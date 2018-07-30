© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Bulgarian Man, 64, Sets Record Swimming In A Sack

Published July 30, 2018 at 5:22 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We all have goals that inspire us to do the impossible. Yane Petkov had a goal. The 64-year-old Bulgarian wanted to swim more than two miles with his feet bound and his hands tied behind his back. And, if that's hard enough, he wanted to do this with his entire body enclosed in a red sack, his head and everything. The video is totally crazy. Petkov looks like this big, red fish, legs flapping away. It took him about three hours, but the 64-year-old swam his way to a world record. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

