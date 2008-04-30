Jason Collett: Canadian Country Ballads

As a member of Broken Social Scene — the wildly prolific and musically incestuous Canadian music collective — singer-songwriter Jason Collett has recorded three shimmering and uplifting indie-rock albums. In a session with host David Dye, Collett plays songs from his new album.

Collett's music combines '70s pop/rock and Canadian country ballads, the latter a style he's been honing since the late '80s in alt-country bands around Toronto. His latest solo effort is Here's to Being Here, which — like the work of his other band — is an uplifting and tuneful collection of pop songs.

