Liam Finn Strikes with 'Lightning'

Liam Finn, still perhaps best known as the son of Crowded House's Neil Finn, draws inspiration from generations of smart, impeccably crafted pop music. When he came to KUT's Studio 1B in Austin during South by Southwest in March, he brought with him the angelic vocals of Eliza Jane Barnes, who supplements Finn so well that it would be hard to hear him again without her.

After a dreary trip in London and a much-needed return to his homeland of New Zealand, Finn started crafting I'll Be Lightning, which generated a lot of talk on the streets of Austin during SXSW. Usually accompanied by electronic looping machines, Finn left them at home when he sat down with KUT's John Aielli, and as a result, his performance sounded especially laid-back and comfortable. Finn grabbed a three-year visa for his American tour, and from the looks of it, he'll be welcomed with open arms.

Originally recorded March 15, 2008.

