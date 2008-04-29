Chatham County Line: Bluegrass Gets Bold

While many bluegrass pickers revel in speed and technique, some also aim to take bluegrass songwriting in different directions. That's not to say that Chatham County Line sacrifices instrumental prowess for songs. In fact, it can showboat with the best of them, and in a session with host David Dye, the band shares songs from its latest album, IV.

For IV, Chatham County Line teamed up with producer Chris Stamey, the former dBs member who has worked on albums by Whiskeytown, Yo La Tengo, and Alejandro Escovedo, among others. This time around, the band sounds warmer and more natural than on previous recordings.

