Ella Fitzgerald: First Lady Of Song

Ella Fitzgerald is one of the most recognized voices in jazz history. As a teen, her dream was to be a dancer, but fate had different plans for her. At age 16, she was planning to perform a dance at Harlem's famed Apollo Theatre Amateur Night, which always took place after a headlining performance. The headline act that night included professional dancers — a tough act for an amateur to follow. Instead, Fitzgerald decided to sing. She captivated the crowd and won the contest. From then on, she would win countless fans throughout her career, in the process becoming the First Lady of Song.

