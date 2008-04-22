Paul Kelly: The Rootsy Side of Life

Though he's been churning out music for more than three decades, Australian songwriter Paul Kelly isn't widely known in America. Since the 1970s, Kelly has explored the rootsy side of pop-rock and country music, at times recalling Bruce Springsteen, Nick Lowe, or Tom Petty while sometimes recording under pseudonyms.

In a session with host David Dye, Kelly talks about his 25th album: Stolen Apples is a musically diverse disc that fits comfortably into Kelly's catalog while continuing to explore outside his niche. The lyrics prominently feature striking Biblical imagery, particularly in "Gold Told Me To."

