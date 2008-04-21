Sera Cahoone: Soft as a Shawl

Sera Cahoone got her start in the surprisingly fruitful Carissa's Wierd [sic], an artsy Seattle folk-rock group which also spawned Band of Horses, Grand Archives, and S.

Unlike her former cohorts, with their tendency toward sweeping rock, Cahoone plays country-infused music that's quiet, tender, and as soft as an old shawl. Her self-titled and self-released debut was an underground hit, and with a stronger label behind the new Only as the Day Is Long, Cahoone's sweetly somber music is bound to attract more attention.

Copyright 2008 XPN