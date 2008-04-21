© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Cat Power Remakes the 'Jukebox'

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 21, 2008 at 10:11 AM CDT

Southern-born singer-songwriter Chan Marshall is no stranger to covers. Under the Cat Power moniker, Marshall has released eight albums, two of them collections in which she reworks the classics. The first, The Covers Record, re-imagined The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" as the slinkly blues song it always was, and The Velvet Underground's "I Found a Reason" as a plaintive cry.

It should come as no surprise that her second covers album, this year's Jukebox, follows the soul direction exemplified by The Greatest and recent tours. Cat Power's electrifying version of The Miracles' "Tracks of My Tears" at the 2006 Chanel Haute Couture Fashion Show should have been the first clue. This time around, Cat Power tackles Hank Williams, James Brown, and Bob Dylan, among many others.

This segment originally aired March 6, 2008.

Copyright 2008 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
