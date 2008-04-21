Cat Power Remakes the 'Jukebox'

Southern-born singer-songwriter Chan Marshall is no stranger to covers. Under the Cat Power moniker, Marshall has released eight albums, two of them collections in which she reworks the classics. The first, The Covers Record, re-imagined The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" as the slinkly blues song it always was, and The Velvet Underground's "I Found a Reason" as a plaintive cry.

It should come as no surprise that her second covers album, this year's Jukebox, follows the soul direction exemplified by The Greatest and recent tours. Cat Power's electrifying version of The Miracles' "Tracks of My Tears" at the 2006 Chanel Haute Couture Fashion Show should have been the first clue. This time around, Cat Power tackles Hank Williams, James Brown, and Bob Dylan, among many others.

This segment originally aired March 6, 2008.

