SXSW Video: Lightspeed Champion

It was a spectacularly beautiful day in Austin, TX when Lightspeed Champion's Dev Hynes and violinist Mike Siddell met with All Songs Considered's Bob Boilen for this exclusive outdoor performance. Hynes and Siddell offered up an intimate little set as they ran through four songs, opening with "Tell Me What It's Worth," followed by "Everyone I Know is Listening to Crunk," "Galaxy of the Lost" and an inspired cover of Olivia Newton John's "Xanadu."

Dev Hynes got his start in the British dance-punk group Test Icicles in 2004. The group disbanded by 2006, allowing Hynes to start a quieter solo career. His 2008 debut release, Falling Off the Lavender Bridge, is a pleasant mix of Britpop and folky rock with sometimes snarky and morose lyrics, set against upbeat melodies.

