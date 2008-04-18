SXSW Video: Jaymay

Jaymay has been called a folk artist and she cites Bob Dylan among her influences. But her music is more layered and unpredictable than traditional folk singers. Jaymay was in Austin, TX for this year's South by Southwest music festival and took time out of her schedule to meet with All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen at the French Legation Museum. She gave an exclusive outdoor performance showcasing two songs from her debut CD, Autumn Fallin': "Gray or Blue" and "One May Die So Lonely."

Jaymay is otherwise known as Jamie Seerman. Her professional career as a singer-songwriter is on the rise. She originally wanted a job in book publishing but decided to pursue music after several successful open mic performances in New York. In 2006 she released an EP called Sea Green, See Blue, which earned her a deal with the London-based Heavenly Records label.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.