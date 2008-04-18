Decemberists' Meloy Plays Live at 'BPP'

Colin Meloy, lead singer of the Decemberists, recently released Colin Meloy Sings Live!, an album of live tracks from solo performances. The songs include stripped-down Decemberists songs and other covers played at some of the best venues across the country.

Meloy is on a solo tour this month and dropped by the BPP studios to talk and play "Wonder," from the new album. Meloy says he wrote the song shortly after he found out that his girlfriend was pregnant.

