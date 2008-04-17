Robin Trower's Blues-Rock Power

Legendary blues-rock guitarist Robin Trower is best known for his work in London-based bands The Paramounts and Procol Harum. In an interview that spans his musical career, Trower talks to host David Dye about using a Fender Stratocaster to achieve a specific sound when he records.

Trower's solo work has often been compared to that of rock guitar gods such as Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. But Trower rarely receives the same due praise. In particular, his recently reissued solo album Bridge of Sighs is a monster of psychedelic blues-rock.

Trower is currently touring the world to promote Seven Moons, produced by Trower and Cream's Jack Bruce.

