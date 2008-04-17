Marcia Ball Gets 'Right Back in It'

Hurricane Katrina has already spawned countless sad and/or inspirational songs — including a few on Peace, Love & BBQ, the new album by Texas-born, Louisiana-bred singer-pianist-composer Marcia Ball. So it's a relief to hear her play "Right Back in It," a number that's more fun than a barrel of funky monkeys. The song kicks off with a jaunty piano riff before Ball launches into a spicy tale of ne'er-do-wells who never quite abandon their sinful ways.

Ball's awesome mélange of keyboard styles sets the tone: Call it the Zydeco boogie-woogie blues. Horns chug faster and faster throughout, and a guitar drops by for a rock 'n' roll interlude. In the end, there's even a moral that applies in this post-Katrina age: "It's the same old world with a different spin / You can't fight it; you know you're right back in it again." Just like Ball and her Louisiana neighbors.

Listen to yesterday's Song of the Day, and subscribe to the Song of the Day newsletter.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.