Guest DJ Colin Meloy

Published April 17, 2008 at 9:49 AM CDT
Colin Meloy, frontman for The Decemberists, has earned legions of fans for his affecting story songs steeped in history and romance. Now on tour for his latest solo album, Colin Meloy Sings Live!, he stopped by the NPR studios to chat with All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen and share some of his favorite songs. Hear music from The Smiths, Scritti Politti, British folksinger Anne Briggs and selections from Meloy's new CD.

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Music