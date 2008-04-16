© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rustic Overtones Sees 'Light at the End'

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 16, 2008 at 10:06 AM CDT

When Rustic Overtones reunited last summer after four years apart, 6,000 fans gathered in one place to see the beloved band. In this session, the horn-driven rock group talks about coming back to such a grand welcome.

Formed in the late '90s, Rustic Overtones had no trouble finding shows and fans, attracting guest recording spots from Imogen Heap and David Bowie. The band's first CD since reuniting, Light at the End, mixes the familiar funk-rock and soul elements of past recordings with accessible pop-rock in the vein of Dave Matthews Band or Counting Crows.

Copyright 2008 XPN

Tags

NPR Music
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye