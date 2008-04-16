Rustic Overtones Sees 'Light at the End'

When Rustic Overtones reunited last summer after four years apart, 6,000 fans gathered in one place to see the beloved band. In this session, the horn-driven rock group talks about coming back to such a grand welcome.

Formed in the late '90s, Rustic Overtones had no trouble finding shows and fans, attracting guest recording spots from Imogen Heap and David Bowie. The band's first CD since reuniting, Light at the End, mixes the familiar funk-rock and soul elements of past recordings with accessible pop-rock in the vein of Dave Matthews Band or Counting Crows.

